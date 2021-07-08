Submissions Open 15 July For Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw

Councillors voted unanimously today to move forward and open public submissions on 15 July for the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw. The draft proposes to prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima (Ure) River mouths, with a few exemptions. This option will improve public safety, and enable habitat restoration and protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk species.

A revised Statement of Proposal went to the full Council at this morning’s extraordinary meeting and included a draft bylaw, proposal summary and revised technical report.

An online submission form will be available on the Council website from 15 July, with hard copies of the forms available at the Council offices in Blenheim and Picton. Council encourages anyone to make their views on the proposal known to Council by making a submission before 8 September at 5.00 pm.

“This submission period is a chance for everyone to be heard on this proposal. Now, it’s time for the public, whether they agree or disagree with the current draft, to have their say,” said Mayor John Leggett, who is Chair of the Environment Committee.

“I think everyone knows we have a problem to solve regarding public safety and environmental protection along this special stretch of coast. We all want the best solution moving forward.”

The East Coast is known for its wide-ranging values from recreation and commercial fishing to ecological and cultural significance. Following the 7.8-magnitude Kaikōura earthquake in late 2016, this stretch of the coast became much more accessible, as the seabed lifted and wide new expanses of beach and exposed reefs were created.

The dramatic change to the coast is the biggest physical transformation observed of any earthquake globally in modern times. In places where access was previously restricted, it became possible to walk or drive at any time. The damage caused by the earthquake, coupled with increased motor vehicle access, has led to mounting pressure on the area’s unique ecosystems.

After considering several options and holding discussions with iwi, stakeholders, community groups, landowners and scientists, the Council is moving forward with a draft Bylaw for community consideration. In drafting the bylaw, Council has considered vehicle types, new routes, speed limits and the area where it should apply. The challenges with these alternatives are the feasibility of enforcement and the year-round complexity of this unique ecosystem.

During the consultation period, a sub-committee will appoint a Hearings Panel comprised of at least one councillor and two independent commissioners. Following the submission period, the Hearings Panel will hear from the public and make recommendations to the full Council.

Public submissions will be open for 40 working days and close on 8 September at 5.00pm. For more information about the draft bylaw, including options considered and how to make a submission during the consultation period, please visit www.marlborough.govt.nz

Note: this media release was originally published on 24 June 2021. The bylaw process was then delayed by two weeks.

