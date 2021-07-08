Have Your Say On The Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) Claims Settlement Bill

The Māori Affairs Committee has opened for submissions on the Ngāti Maru (Taranaki) Claims Settlement Bill.

Ngāti Maru is an iwi whose rohe is centred on the inland Waitara River valley in Taranaki.

The bill would give effect to matters contained in a deed of settlement signed between the Crown and Ngāti Maru. The deed provides the final settlement of all historical Treaty of Waitangi Claims resulting from acts or omissions by the Crown before 21 September 1992.

It would record a statutory acknowledgement and Crown apology to Ngātu Maru. It would also include a historical record, the vesting of cultural redress properties, and a financial redress.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight, 18 August 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

