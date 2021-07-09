Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Interest Deductibility Changes Unlikely To Increase Housing Supply

Friday, 9 July 2021, 5:28 am
Press Release: Property Council Of New Zealand

On the eve of the Government’s consultation on changes to interest deductibility closing, Property Council New Zealand has written to the Government to rethink its approach to getting more houses built, says Property Council New Zealand Chief Executive Leonie Freeman.

“Our members have been clear. The Government’s proposed changes to interest deductibility rules will have a significant chilling effect on increasing supply at scale and pace.

“We support the Government using its whole toolbox to build more houses. In our view, the proposed changes make it less likely people are going to help the Government build more houses for Kiwis.

“While exempting new builds is encouraging, the Government has an array of levers it can pull to incentivise more housing to be built that don’t pull the rug out from under the feet of developments."

Property Council has seen increasing interest in Build-to-Rent development, a new asset class that aims to provide long-term rentals where tenants are treated as customers.

“To amplify the potential of Build-to-Rent, the Government needs to create the right settings,” says Freeman.

“We have specifically requested the Government exempt Build-to-Rent developments from the interest deductibility proposal to encourage this dynamic new asset class. Feedback we have had is compelling – these rule changes will make it much more difficult for Build-to-Rent’s potential to be unlocked.

“The Government has long said it aims to tackle New Zealand’s housing crisis and help more Kiwis into homes. It should not be tinkering with tax settings to make developments more difficult.

“Instead of robbing Peter to pay themselves, the Government should focus on reforming planning laws, allowing councils to free up more land, supporting the development of local infrastructure and reducing costs and red tape on new supply to house more New Zealanders.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


