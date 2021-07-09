Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Invited On Review Of Activities In Public Places

Friday, 9 July 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is reviewing the policies that set the framework for managing trading and event activities in public places – and is inviting the public to have their say.

Currently there are two policies that govern these activities and the Council is proposing to integrate both into one Trading and Events in Public Places Policy.

The new combined draft policy will be much broader in scope and set out the rules and guidance on how activities on all public spaces are managed.

Mayor Andy Foster says: “Our public places are important – we use them to live, work and play, and while we want them to be lively and vibrant, we want them to be safe for everyone too.

“Sometimes there is competing use of public places which can increase the risk of accidents, hazards, or misuse, so these rules will provide better guidance to manage trade and event activities in public spaces.”

Councillor Jill Day, who chairs the Pūroro Rangaranga – Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee, says that trading and events in public space is an important aspect of the city.

“Exciting, entertaining, and energised public spaces drive people into the city, and encourages people to participate in all there is to offer – which is positive for the local economy, the creative communities, and hospitality industries.

“But our priority must be to ensure the area is safe, inclusive, and celebrates diversity – so it’s inviting for all.”

The Council is inviting people to have their say on the proposals from Wednesday 7 July until 5pm, Monday 16 August 2021.

Some of the recommendations are to:

  • Develop a framework for assessing and approving licensed activity on reserves, city parks, and the Wellington Town Belt, which meets legislative requirements and enables a proactive and positive approach.
  • Widen and future proof the policy scope.
  • Ensure the value of trade and event activities in Wellington’s public places is recognised.
  • Provide consistent decision-making criteria and fee structure for assessing approvals for activities in all public places and improve the application process.
  • Identify and promote more public space trading sites, review licence periods, and invite Expressions of Interest when opportunities arise.
  • Align accessibility requirements with national and international guidelines.
  • Make sure all approvals are smokefree and vapefree.
  • Encourage quality busking and street performance (including pavement art).
  • Make information about street appeals and charity face-to-face fundraisers in public places publicly available.
  • Require approval for activities that exclusively use public space and/or have an impact on the land or other people using it, such as commercial group fitness, commercial tours, bulk bins, professional dog walking, pavement art, and commercial filming and photography.
  • Provide guidelines for creative hoardings in public places.

How to share your views


You can read the full Statement of Proposal here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 