Hawke’s Bay Foundation Charges Up For Charity Drive

Friday, 9 July 2021, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Foundation

Being plugged in to Hawke’s Bay’s community needs has just taken on a cleaner greener meaning for the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, with the organisation’s first electric sponsored vehicle about to hit the streets.

Generously donated by Bay European and sign-written by Sign Central, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (plug-in, hybrid electric vehicle) heralds a move toward environmentally friendly commuting for the Hawke’s Bay Foundation. As a community foundation who each year funds local environmental projects and charities, it is a steer in the right direction according to Chair Giles Pearson.

“A smart mobile billboard will increase our visibility and add to the understanding that the Hawke’s Bay Foundation is a proven and growing vehicle for donors to pull together to help Hawke’s Bay charities deliver for our community.”

The Hawke’s Bay Foundation has been pooling local resources since 2012, using only the income generated off its centralised fund to distribute to local and approved charities. Last year over 250 thousand dollars was apportioned to help sustain the services of 59 local charities, without which many of whom would struggle to operate.

It is one of 17 foundations running in New Zealand under the respected Community Foundations of New Zealand umbrella.

“Like the car, the Hawke’s Bay Foundation is created as a model designed for enduring impact. We are slowly gaining total trust in the community as an organisation that will deliver that. We know it will take time, but we’re really happy with progress. This is a marathon not a sprint,” says Giles.

For Bay European Director Tim Murphy supporting local has always been key.

“The Hawkes Bay Foundation’s goals align with ours, with a focused strategy to reach more people and make a genuine difference. As the mantra goes, “Live Here, Give Here”. We are passionate about Hawke’s Bay and our commitment to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation extends beyond the supply and running costs of an electric vehicle, our shareholders have also donated to the Foundation, ensuring a long-term, lasting legacy.”

Taking the wheel of the PHEV will be Hawke’s Bay Foundation Executive Officer Amy Bowkett who is looking forward to a car that is kinder on the planet and her pocket.

“In my role as Executive Officer for the Foundation, I’m out and about visiting our supporters, making presentations to local professional firms and community groups, and visiting the charities we fund. I can easily go through a tank of petrol a week. To be able to perform my role and know that I am now lessening the environmental impact on our region is a great feeling.

“Hybrid and electric vehicles are clearly the way forward and I hope more organisations around Hawke’s Bay will follow suit. I’d love people to see our bright and colourful vehicle, take a look at our website and discover the impactful work Hawke’s Bay Foundation is achieving in their community.”

