Heavy Swell Forecast For Gisborne Coast
Sunday, 11 July 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Issued by MetService at 1236 hours Sunday
11-Jul-2021
Attn: Gisborne District Council and
Eastland Port Ltd.
Southwest swell 3-3.5m with a
period of 13s between Tuaheni Point and Tolaga Bay, easing
below warning criteria this afternoon.
Easterly swell
is expected to rise to 3.5-4m with a period of 9s Tuesday
morning until early evening, then ease below warning
criteria
thereafter.
