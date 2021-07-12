Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrangements In Place For Fishing Vessel Viking Bay To Dock In Wellington

Monday, 12 July 2021, 8:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Customs has today confirmed that the required plans are in place for the return of the fishing vessel Viking Bay to New Zealand in a safe and coordinated way.

The vessel, which is carrying 20 people on board, including two crew members that tested positive for COVID-19, is to dock at the Queens Wharf in Wellington on Monday.

The All-of-Government response team has worked closely with the shipping agent and stakeholders, including CentrePort and Wellington City Council, to ensure that the health, transportation, and security plans are in place with minimal risk to the public.

Perimeter fencing will cordon off the area where the Viking Bay will dock to remove public access, with the authorities stepping up security at the wharf and on-water patrols.

All 20 crew members will undergo a comprehensive health check, including testing, on arrival. Most of them will then be transported securely to a Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility to complete at least 14 days in managed isolation.

A small number of crew will complete their isolation period on board to meet the maritime safety requirements.

Customs’ Group Manager Maritime Stephen Waugh says the process will carry very low public health risk.

“The crew will be transported at a time that will minimise the risk of coming into contact with members of the public,” he says.

“Customs will maintain presence at the port throughout the operation, with the support of additional security personnel, and the Police Maritime Unit maintaining watch over the water.”

All Government and CentrePort staff that interact with the vessel or crew are vaccinated, and will work in line with health and safety protocols including IPC and PPE requirements.

Daily health checks will be carried out for the crew members that remain on board, and the vessel will undergo a deep clean at the end of the 14 day isolation period.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 