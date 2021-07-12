Overnight Closures On Northern Motorway For Maintenance

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale for essential maintenance over a number of nights, beginning Sunday 18 July.

All northbound lanes between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale will be closed between 9:00pm and 5:00am on:

· Sunday 18 to Wednesday 21 July

· Sunday 1 to Wednesday 4 August

· Monday 9 to Thursday 12 August

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Contingency dates are Thursday 22 July and Sunday 5 to Tuesday 7 September

A signposted detour along Dairy Flat Highway will be in place. (See map below) The BP Service Station at Dairy Flat and other shops on SH1 will be closed.

“Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights. The night time closures are scheduled for when there is less traffic and to minimise disruption,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

“Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.”

The closures are required to carry out a range of maintenance tasks, including resurfacing the road.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users.”

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz

