Elemental AKL Festival Kicking Off On Wednesday

Monday, 12 July 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is set to heat up this winter, with Elemental AKL kicking off on Wednesday.

The mid-winter festival runs from 14 July to 1 August with events and experiences located throughout the region catering to all tastes, budgets and comfort levels.

Restaurants, bars, theatres and public spaces will come alive with art exhibitions and installations, food festivals, stage productions, talks and live concerts, all curated to get festivalgoers to experience Tāmaki Makaurau in a different way.

Events on Wednesday include a special one-off pop-up performance by one of the festival’s most popular events, SYNTHONY. The scaled-down live performance in Aotea Square will give people a sample of the electronic dance music, orchestra, laser and light experience they can expect at the full dance event at Spark Arena later this year.

New events to the Elemental AKL line-up this year include Kai By Kayak, a sunset kayak dinner experience; Art In The Park a large-scale art show at Eden Park; Takurua – Battle of the Brothers, a dinner theatre show inspired by Māori and Pasifika performance and hospitality; Ballet Noir, a contemporary ballet by Mary Jane O'Reilly Dance and Street Eats where top chefs, pop-up bars and live music will fill Shed 10 over the final weekend of July.

Local communities have also come together to showcase their areas. The Matakana Coast region will host a series of unique culinary events celebrating the rich bounty of Auckland’s food bowl - the Matakana Coast.

East Auckland Tourism have curated an art trail to encourage visitors to enjoy local art galleries and exhibitions, watch artists in action, or attend imaginative workshops.

There will also be plenty to enjoy in Grey Lynn thanks to the local business association with art and food evening markets, live music and a celebration of the suburbs signature dishes and beverages.

Elemental Nights, by Live Nation in partnership with Auckland Unlimited, is set to deliver a diverse and influential concert series of both local and international artists.

Richard Clarke, Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events says Elemental AKL is a festival offering unique experiences.

“Since Elemental started three years ago, the festival has grown into a celebration of our region’s creative, culinary and cultural talent in some fantastic venues,” Clarke says.

“There is a real appetite among Aucklanders and visitors to get out to support events and to discover something new.

“The next few weeks will be a great time to visit our region, stay at a world-class hotel, enjoy Auckland’s vibrant restaurant and bar scene and head along to one of the Elemental events. It is a great way to support local talent, embrace winter and to have a great time.”

For the event line-up go to: www.elementalakl.co.nz or follow Elemental AKL on Instagram and Facebook.

Elemental AKL festival will be delivered in line with Ministry of Health guidelines and the Alert Level at the time of the event.

Thanks to Auckland Transport, with support from NZ Police, there will be free buses and trains after 9pm for the duration of Elemental AKL festival, 14 July – 1 August. For details go to https://at.govt.nz/about-us/campaigns/great-nights-free-rides-for-elemental-akl/ 

