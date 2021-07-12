Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Great Nights, Free Rides For Elemental AKL

Monday, 12 July 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

AT Metro trains and buses are free after 9pm, right through the Elemental AKL festival.

Elemental AKL is Auckland’s major mid-year festival with more than 50 events across the region starting on Wednesday.

Auckland Transport, supported by the Police, is providing free travel on buses and trains each night of the festival.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “This is a great opportunity to have a night out in Auckland and travel home for free by bus or train. “Almost 120,000 people made the most of Auckland Transport’s Fare Free Saturday in early July, and I hope even more people enjoy our latest offer of free travel after 9pm during Elemental from 14 July to 1 August.”

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison says, “Working alongside our fellow council controlled organisation – Auckland Unlimited we want to support cafes, restaurants and other businesses with their recovery. We also know that drink driving is resulting in too many Aucklanders being seriously injured or killed on our roads. Providing free public transport to get home is a great alternative.

“Along with the Police, we want to make sure everyone who is out and about enjoying the activities gets home safely.”

Inspector Siaosi (George) Fanamanu, Auckland City District Road Policing Manager, NZ Police, says, “AT’s free bus and train service is a great way for Aucklanders to get home safe after enjoying their night out at an Elemental event. We don’t want people drinking and then making a bad decision to drive putting them, their passengers and other road users at risk.

“There’s always an alternative to drink driving so plan your ride home ahead of time. Use AT’s free bus or train and if you need to get from the station to your door, organise a ride through a friend, or book a taxi or small passenger service via their App.”

Elemental AKL celebrates the culture, cuisine and creativity of Auckland and is delivered by Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency. For more information on Elemental AKL visit www.elementalfestival.co.nz

What you need to know about the free transport offer

  • All AT Metro buses and trains will be free from 9pm until end of service (some services will end in the early hours of the next day)
  • Runs from 14 July until 1 August
  • If you have an AT HOP card, please tag on and off as normal – you will not be charged if you commence your journey after 9pm.
  • If you don’t have an AT HOP card, your bus driver or train operator will allow you onboard and (on buses) a paper ticket will be issued.
  • Ferry services are not included. Skybus services are not included.

A reminder you are required to wear a face covering on buses, trains and ferries.

Please continue to scan QR codes on public transport with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

In addition to scanning the Ministry of Health’s QR code, AT recommends that customers also register their AT HOP card to help with contact tracing and make sure their details are up to date.

Use the AT Journey Planner or AT Mobile app to plan your journey.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 

National: Launch Campaign To Demand The Debate For All New Zealanders

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says New Zealanders are being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government and today she has launched a campaign for Kiwis to ‘Demand the debate’... More>>


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 