Great Nights, Free Rides For Elemental AKL

AT Metro trains and buses are free after 9pm, right through the Elemental AKL festival.

Elemental AKL is Auckland’s major mid-year festival with more than 50 events across the region starting on Wednesday.

Auckland Transport, supported by the Police, is providing free travel on buses and trains each night of the festival.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “This is a great opportunity to have a night out in Auckland and travel home for free by bus or train. “Almost 120,000 people made the most of Auckland Transport’s Fare Free Saturday in early July, and I hope even more people enjoy our latest offer of free travel after 9pm during Elemental from 14 July to 1 August.”

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison says, “Working alongside our fellow council controlled organisation – Auckland Unlimited we want to support cafes, restaurants and other businesses with their recovery. We also know that drink driving is resulting in too many Aucklanders being seriously injured or killed on our roads. Providing free public transport to get home is a great alternative.

“Along with the Police, we want to make sure everyone who is out and about enjoying the activities gets home safely.”

Inspector Siaosi (George) Fanamanu, Auckland City District Road Policing Manager, NZ Police, says, “AT’s free bus and train service is a great way for Aucklanders to get home safe after enjoying their night out at an Elemental event. We don’t want people drinking and then making a bad decision to drive putting them, their passengers and other road users at risk.

“There’s always an alternative to drink driving so plan your ride home ahead of time. Use AT’s free bus or train and if you need to get from the station to your door, organise a ride through a friend, or book a taxi or small passenger service via their App.”

Elemental AKL celebrates the culture, cuisine and creativity of Auckland and is delivered by Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency. For more information on Elemental AKL visit www.elementalfestival.co.nz

What you need to know about the free transport offer

All AT Metro buses and trains will be free from 9pm until end of service (some services will end in the early hours of the next day)

(some services will end in the early hours of the next day) Runs from 14 July until 1 August

If you have an AT HOP card, please tag on and off as normal – you will not be charged if you commence your journey after 9pm.

If you don’t have an AT HOP card, your bus driver or train operator will allow you onboard and (on buses) a paper ticket will be issued.

Ferry services are not included. Skybus services are not included.

A reminder you are required to wear a face covering on buses, trains and ferries.

Please continue to scan QR codes on public transport with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

In addition to scanning the Ministry of Health’s QR code, AT recommends that customers also register their AT HOP card to help with contact tracing and make sure their details are up to date.

Use the AT Journey Planner or AT Mobile app to plan your journey.

