Update - Locations Of Interest In Ongoing Search For Missing Christchurchwoman
Monday, 12 July 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are urgently asking for the
public’s assistance in
relation to missing woman
Shirley Warrington.
We now have reason to believe she
may be in the Ferrymead, Heathcote, or
Horotane Valley
Road areas and are asking residents in these areas to
check
their properties including bushes, outbuildings,
and tree lines.
Search and Rescue teams will be
deployed in the area this afternoon to search
public
areas but the public’s assistance is sought to search
residential
properties as soon as possible.
Shirley
may be disorientated and confused, and is not dressed for
the cold
weather.
Anyone who has any information is
asked to call 111 and quote event
number
P047149632.
Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>