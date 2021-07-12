Update - Locations Of Interest In Ongoing Search For Missing Christchurchwoman

Christchurch Police are urgently asking for the public’s assistance in

relation to missing woman Shirley Warrington.

We now have reason to believe she may be in the Ferrymead, Heathcote, or

Horotane Valley Road areas and are asking residents in these areas to check

their properties including bushes, outbuildings, and tree lines.

Search and Rescue teams will be deployed in the area this afternoon to search

public areas but the public’s assistance is sought to search residential

properties as soon as possible.

Shirley may be disorientated and confused, and is not dressed for the cold

weather.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 111 and quote event number

P047149632.

© Scoop Media

