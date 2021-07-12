Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bus Customers Encouraged To Check Before They Travel During Tramways Union Meeting

Monday, 12 July 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Some Wellington bus customers will face disruptions to their travel on Tuesday 13 July between 9.30am and 1.30pm as Tranzurban drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Metlink general manager, Scott Gallacher says, “This disruption only affects a part of our network, so customers can rest assured that the vast majority of our bus services will run as usual.”

The Union meeting will not affect school services, but customers using off-peak services that are on Tranzurban routes will face service cancellations.

“Whilst some of our services will be impacted, Metlink supports any Union members attending this important meeting,” says Mr Gallacher.

“The key thing for customers is to please check before you travel as there will be individual trips affected rather than entire routes.

“Please use Metlink’s app or website to check for cancelled services on the day, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700,” adds Mr Gallacher.

Metlink encourages customers to stay up to date through the website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

The only affected routes are: 1, 7, 17, 19, 19e, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 39, 210, 220, 226, 230, 236.

Check before you travel and keep up to date: https://www.metlink.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Legacy Of Rockabilly, Plus A Playlist

Rockabilly was a 1950s precursor of punk. It was uptempo, aggressive, and shared with punk the same DIY “hell, I’ll give that a whirl” sense of adventure. It also provided more than a few hillbilly musicians with a chance to dream that hey, maybe this little song could turn things around, and make them the next truck drivin’ sonofagun with their name up there in lights. There are good reasons why so many rockabilly singers sound like Elvis Presley knock-offs... More>>




 
 

National: Launch Campaign To Demand The Debate For All New Zealanders

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says New Zealanders are being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government and today she has launched a campaign for Kiwis to ‘Demand the debate’... More>>


Transport: Government ‘keeps On Trucking’ As It Speeds Up Electrification Of The Heavy Fleet

A battery swapping station for electric trucks is among exciting new low emission transport projects getting government co-funding, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today... More>>



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 