Now's Your Chance To Join The Regional Water Management Committee



If you are passionate about finding long-term solutions to protect Canterbury's wai, then this is your chance to play your part.

Environment Canterbury is currently seeking expressions of interest for up to six community members from across Canterbury/Waitaha to join the Regional Water Management Committee.

Along with the call for community members, the deadline for expressing interest in becoming the independent Chairperson to help lead the Committee with a Ngāi Tahu-appointed co-Chair now closes on Monday 19 July.

The Committee has undergone changes this year and a new committee structure was adopted by Environment Canterbury's Council on 15 April 2021. The committee's membership is now being refreshed as a result of the change.

The Committee was established in 2010 to address regionally significant water management issues such as infrastructure and environmental enhancement projects.

Being on the committee will mean meeting regularly, workshops or field trips, and working with the community to make recommendations to councils about how best to look after our water both now and into the future. For further information on the roles available, head to the Regional Water Management Committee page.

To express your interest or to apply, please send a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role and a short curriculum vitae to RCapplications@ecan.govt.nz by 26 July 2021 for the Chair's role, or by 2 August 2021 for the community roles. If you are shortlisted, you will be required to attend an interview or workshop.



