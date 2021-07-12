Serious Crash – North-Western Motorway - Auckland City
Monday, 12 July 2021, 7:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on the
North-Western Motorway, near the Rosebank Road
on-ramp.
The crash occurred around 6:15pm and a number
of vehicles are reported to be involved.
Initial
reports are that one person is in a serious condition, and
the
Serious Crash Unit is attending.
There is one
lane open but motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible as there are likely to be significant
delays.
