Campaign To Outlaw Colony Cages Launches In New Zealand Today

Today, SAFE has launched its Free Hens from Cages campaign, calling on the Government to free the 1.2 million hens trapped in colony cages in New Zealand.

SAFE is asking New Zealanders to sign its petition calling on Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor to finally ban colony cages.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Jessica Chambers said New Zealand’s political leaders have put this ban off for far too long.

"While the rest of the world is outlawing the caging of hens, New Zealand is lagging behind. It’s a barbaric farming practice that belongs in the history books," said Chambers.

"Intensive caged confinement is causing millions of hens to needlessly suffer in conditions that are in breach of the Animal Welfare Act 1999."

The Animal Welfare Act 1999 states that an animal must have the opportunity to display normal patterns of behaviour. Hens living in highly-intensive colony cage systems do not have the ability to express these natural behaviours, a clear violation of the Act.

Colony cages are being outlawed around the world. In 2014 and 2017, the Labour Party made commitments to end intensive farming, including banning the caging of hens. No action has yet been taken by this Labour Government.

The country’s leading foodservice businesses have already independently taken action by removing cage eggs from their supply chains.

"It’s time to create a better future for hens and free them from cages. We’re calling on all caring Kiwis to sign our petition demanding the Minister of Agriculture to ban the caging of all hens in New Zealand for good."

© Scoop Media

