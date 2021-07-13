Wanaka Women In Business Coffee Mornings Continues To Inspire Upper Clutha Businesswomen With New Partner

The popular Wanaka Women in Business coffee morning series will continue to enable local women to connect, collaborate, and share stories and ideas thanks to the support of a new partner.

Edgewater Resort, one of Wanaka’s longest standing tourism and hospitality institutions, has come on board as naming and hosting partner for the event which is held throughout the year to help local women connect.

The brainchild of Ignite Wanaka, the local arm of the national Chamber of Commerce, the Wanaka Women in Business series has run for over nine years now, going from strength to strength each year.

Edgewater General Manager Catherine Bone said supporting the series was an important initiative to her and the Edgewater team to get behind.

“Over the years we have fostered a great relationship with Ignite Wanaka and truly appreciate the work the team do for the business community in Wanaka.



“When the opportunity to sponsor the Wanaka Women in Business coffee mornings was presented, I didn’t have to think twice! The chance to host inspirational business women here throughout the year is a fantastic opportunity and we are delighted to support the group and the development of our local women.”

“In addition, for the team here at Edgewater to take an hour out of their working day to hear some inspirational speakers, mix with local Wanaka businesswomen and to attend the talks is a wonderful opportunity to draw some extra inspiration that potentially can be applied beneficially to their own lives. We are looking forward to the year ahead,” adds Catherine.

Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce General Manager Naomi Lindsay said that Edgewater was “an obvious fit for this partnership”.

“We have held the coffee mornings at Edgewater for many years and Catherine is a strong supporter of women in business and leadership, so the synergy was perfect. We’ve already come up with some new ideas to shake things up a little bit and keep things fresh,” adds Naomi.

“This is one of our most popular event series and we look forward to working with Edgewater to grow and expand the series further.”

About the series:

Things will be a little bit different for the next Wanaka Women in Business coffee morning as guests will be hearing from not one, not two, but three amazing women in business.

Join us on July 27 at 10am to hear from three independent book businesses – all created in the past year - run by Wanaka women, who have each found their own niche in the New Zealand book sector.

From online trading to bricks-and-mortar stores, the book business globally is going through a Covid-related revival. These Wanaka women bring their own particular passions and bookish interests to their relatively new, thriving bookstores. Hear how Kiwi Kids Read Kiwi Books, Bookety Book Books and Next Chapter bookstore came about.

Speakers:

· Kate Gordon-Smith, writer and creator of online bookstore Kiwi Kids Read Kiwi Books

· Sally Battson, co-owner of new bookstore The Next Chapter

· Mandy Myles creator of Bookety Book Books

This event will run from 10am-11.45am. Tea, coffee and world-famous Edgewater scones provided. Members $25. Non-Members $35.

To RSVP for the coffee mornings, please visit the website here. Details will be posted once each speaker is confirmed.

https://www.ignitewanaka.co.nz/events-training/events/

The coffee morning is open to all women in the Wanaka community, you don’t need to run or manager a business to come along, meet people and be inspired.

© Scoop Media

