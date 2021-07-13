Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wanaka Women In Business Coffee Mornings Continues To Inspire Upper Clutha Businesswomen With New Partner

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Wanaka Chamber of Commerce

The popular Wanaka Women in Business coffee morning series will continue to enable local women to connect, collaborate, and share stories and ideas thanks to the support of a new partner.

Edgewater Resort, one of Wanaka’s longest standing tourism and hospitality institutions, has come on board as naming and hosting partner for the event which is held throughout the year to help local women connect.

The brainchild of Ignite Wanaka, the local arm of the national Chamber of Commerce, the Wanaka Women in Business series has run for over nine years now, going from strength to strength each year.

Edgewater General Manager Catherine Bone said supporting the series was an important initiative to her and the Edgewater team to get behind.

“Over the years we have fostered a great relationship with Ignite Wanaka and truly appreciate the work the team do for the business community in Wanaka.


“When the opportunity to sponsor the Wanaka Women in Business coffee mornings was presented, I didn’t have to think twice! The chance to host inspirational business women here throughout the year is a fantastic opportunity and we are delighted to support the group and the development of our local women.”

“In addition, for the team here at Edgewater to take an hour out of their working day to hear some inspirational speakers, mix with local Wanaka businesswomen and to attend the talks is a wonderful opportunity to draw some extra inspiration that potentially can be applied beneficially to their own lives. We are looking forward to the year ahead,” adds Catherine.

Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce General Manager Naomi Lindsay said that Edgewater was “an obvious fit for this partnership”.

“We have held the coffee mornings at Edgewater for many years and Catherine is a strong supporter of women in business and leadership, so the synergy was perfect. We’ve already come up with some new ideas to shake things up a little bit and keep things fresh,” adds Naomi.

“This is one of our most popular event series and we look forward to working with Edgewater to grow and expand the series further.”

About the series:

Things will be a little bit different for the next Wanaka Women in Business coffee morning as guests will be hearing from not one, not two, but three amazing women in business.

Join us on July 27 at 10am to hear from three independent book businesses – all created in the past year - run by Wanaka women, who have each found their own niche in the New Zealand book sector.

From online trading to bricks-and-mortar stores, the book business globally is going through a Covid-related revival. These Wanaka women bring their own particular passions and bookish interests to their relatively new, thriving bookstores. Hear how Kiwi Kids Read Kiwi Books, Bookety Book Books and Next Chapter bookstore came about.

Speakers:

· Kate Gordon-Smith, writer and creator of online bookstore Kiwi Kids Read Kiwi Books

· Sally Battson, co-owner of new bookstore The Next Chapter

· Mandy Myles creator of Bookety Book Books

This event will run from 10am-11.45am. Tea, coffee and world-famous Edgewater scones provided. Members $25. Non-Members $35.

To RSVP for the coffee mornings, please visit the website here. Details will be posted once each speaker is confirmed.

https://www.ignitewanaka.co.nz/events-training/events/

The coffee morning is open to all women in the Wanaka community, you don’t need to run or manager a business to come along, meet people and be inspired.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wanaka Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 