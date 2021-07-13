Update On Stranded Juvenile Orca In Porirua

Efforts to save the orca calf stranded at Plimmerton are continuing today (13 July), with Department of Conservation (DOC) working alongside Whale Rescue and volunteers.

Ensuring the animal remains in a reasonable condition and reuniting it with its pod remains our objective.

DOC has vessel out at sea searching for the pod.

A local pilot has also volunteered to support the search and has made one flight today. He will make a second flight this afternoon.

There has been a reported sighting of a pod of orca in the Marlborough Sounds. DOC is encouraging the public to report any orca pod sightings to us – the range is from the Marlborough Sounds to Whanganui.

“If anyone sees the orca pod, we’re particularly interested in location details, the direction of travel of the pod, and any clear photos of the fins, any markings on the back/saddle of the members,” says DOC’s Marine Species Manager Ian Angus.

The animal has been provided electrolytes through a tube by veterinarians. This method of feeding does cause the animal some distress but is the best option to ensure the animal remains in a reasonable condition at this time.

“We’re working with veterinarians to gain valuable expert advice from scientists overseas.”

Ian Angus says DOC appreciates the continued support of the public but is asking people to stay clear of the site to allow us and Whale Rescue to do our work.

