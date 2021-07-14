Two Arrests Made As Part Of Bag Snatch Investigation
Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have made two arrests as part of an investigation
into a spate of bag
snatches in Auckland since
May.
The incidents had predominately been reported
in the Counties Manukau
district and in the areas of
Botany and Papatoetoe.
This week Police have
charged two men, aged 22 and 24.
Both are
currently before the Manukau District Court on numerous
charges
relating to theft and other dishonesty
offences.
Our investigation remains ongoing and we
cannot rule out further arrests
being made or charges
being laid.
Police would like to acknowledge the
community's strong reaction to our
recent social media
appeal.
While the news of arrests will be
reassuring to our community, we continue to
urge them to
keep their safety front of mind and to remain
vigilant.
