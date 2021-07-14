Update: Search For Missing Christchurch Woman Suspended

The physical search for missing 85-year-old Christchurch woman, Shirley

Warrington, has been suspended.

Despite incredible support from our search teams, and the public, we have

exhausted all viable search area options at this time.

We have continued to have regular contact with Shirley's family and have

advised them of this.

They understand that we won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches

as new information comes to hand.

While the physical search has been suspended, investigators continue to

identify and follow-up new lines of enquiry.

If you have any information which could help us locate Shirley and get her

home to her family, please call 111 and quote file number 210711/8724.

