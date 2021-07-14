Update: Search For Missing Christchurch Woman Suspended
Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The physical search for missing 85-year-old Christchurch
woman, Shirley
Warrington, has been
suspended.
Despite incredible support from our search
teams, and the public, we have
exhausted all viable
search area options at this time.
We have continued to
have regular contact with Shirley's family and
have
advised them of this.
They understand that we
won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches
as
new information comes to hand.
While the physical
search has been suspended, investigators continue
to
identify and follow-up new lines of enquiry.
If
you have any information which could help us locate Shirley
and get her
home to her family, please call 111 and quote
file number
210711/8724.
