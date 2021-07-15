Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Submissions Open For Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 8:47 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Consultation on the Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw is underway from today and closes on 8 September. The draft bylaw proposes to prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima (Ure) river mouths with an exemption for boat launching at Marfells and Ward beaches.

The draft bylaw can be viewed on the Council’s website along with a proposal summary and technical report. People are encouraged to make a submission online. Hard copies of the submission forms are also available at the Council offices in Blenheim and Picton.

Following the 7.8-magnitude Kaikōura earthquake in late 2016, this stretch of the East Coast became much more accessible, as the seabed lifted and wide new expanses of beach and exposed reefs were created. In places where access was previously restricted, it became possible to walk or drive at any time. The damage caused by the earthquake, coupled with increased motor vehicle access, has led to mounting pressure on the area’s unique ecosystems.

After considering several options and holding discussions with iwi, stakeholders, community groups, landowners and scientists, the Council is moving forward with a draft bylaw for community consideration. This option would improve public safety, and enable habitat restoration and protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk species. In drafting the bylaw, Council has considered vehicle types, new routes, speed limits and the area where it should apply. The challenges with these alternatives are the feasibility of enforcement and the year-round complexity of this unique ecosystem.

Following the submission period, submitters will have the opportunity to be heard by a Hearings Panel, comprised of at least one councillor and two independent commissioners, who will make recommendations to Marlborough District Councillors about the proposed bylaw.

For more information about the draft bylaw, including the options considered and how to make a submission, please visit the Have Your Say section of the website at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on 8 September 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 