Twelve Nominations For Central Ward By-election

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Nominations for the Hutt City Council by-election closed at noon today (15 July 2021) with twelve candidates putting forward their names to fill the vacant Central Ward seat.

The candidates are:

Glenda Barratt - Independent

Phil Caswell

Henry Clayton - Independent

Andrew Fox - Independent

Andrea Hilton

Michael Lulich - Independent

Simon Monrad

Thomas Morgan - Independent

Evelyn Richter

Ash Roper

Faran Shahzad - Independent

Colin Wilson - Independent

Hutt City Council Electoral Officer Bruce Hodgins says this is the highest number of candidates for a ward by-election in Lower Hutt that he is aware of.

"It’s pleasing to see this level of interest from the community in the by-election," says Bruce Hodgins.

Candidate profiles will be online next week at huttcity.govt.nz/centralward.

Voting will be by postal vote with voting papers starting to arrive in the mail to households in the Central Ward from 19 August 2021. Voting will close at noon on 10 September 2021.

Those not already enrolled to vote in local government elections can still do so. Information on this is available on huttcity.govt.nz/centralward

The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system.

Hutt City Council is required to hold a by-election following the resignation of David Bassett from his position as Central Ward Councillor on 14 June.

