Crash - SH25A Kopu-Hikuai Road - Waikato
Thursday, 15 July 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH25A
Kopu-Hikuai Road in Thames-Coromandel District.
Police
were notified of the multiple car crash at about
2:10pm.
Early indications are that a truck has
collided with multiple vehicles and several people are
moderately injured.
The road is closed, and motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
