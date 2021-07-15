Police Statement On Critical Incident In Penrose Today

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:

At around 10.45am, Police were notified of a vehicle stolen from a car yard

on Church Street, Penrose.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, deployed to the area, located the vehicle

and continued to monitor the situation.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it sped off and Police lost site

of the vehicle.

It was located again by Eagle having crashed on a traffic island on Great

South Road and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

As Police approached the scene, they observed the offender brandishing a

firearm at a member of the public in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

As Police approached the firearm was presented at staff. Police fired shots

at the offender during this particular altercation.

A Police officer went forward and ensured the member of the public was safe.

The member of the public suffered minor injuries in the incident when their

vehicle rolled forward over their foot.

The offender sped off in the vehicle and a pursuit was authorised.

A short time later the offender crashed again at the intersection of Great

South Road and South-Eastern Highway.

Again, he attempted to carjack another member of the public and brandished a

firearm at them.

Police staff on scene intervened, challenged and shot the offender. He was

apprehended and first aid was rendered at the scene.

The offender was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation is now underway into the offender’s actions and piecing

together what has occurred.

Scene examinations were also conducted at two scenes on Great South Road,

with the intersections with Main Highway and South-Eastern Highway.

This was an incredibly fast-moving and volatile incident that unfolded over a

short period of time.

Our community will in no doubt be concerned by the reckless nature of the

offender’s actions today.

We are providing support to staff involved in this incident and ensuring

there is support available for members of the public involved in what has

occurred.

As is standard produce in these incidents, there are now a number of

investigations that will get underway.

Police will commence its own critical incident investigation and we have

self-referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

