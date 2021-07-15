Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Statement On Critical Incident In Penrose Today

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers:
At around 10.45am, Police were notified of a vehicle stolen from a car yard 
on Church Street, Penrose.
The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, deployed to the area, located the vehicle 
and continued to monitor the situation.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it sped off and Police lost site 
of the vehicle.
It was located again by Eagle having crashed on a traffic island on Great 
South Road and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.
As Police approached the scene, they observed the offender brandishing a 
firearm at a member of the public in an attempt to steal the vehicle.
As Police approached the firearm was presented at staff. Police fired shots 
at the offender during this particular altercation.
A Police officer went forward and ensured the member of the public was safe.
The member of the public suffered minor injuries in the incident when their 
vehicle rolled forward over their foot.
The offender sped off in the vehicle and a pursuit was authorised.
A short time later the offender crashed again at the intersection of Great 
South Road and South-Eastern Highway.
Again, he attempted to carjack another member of the public and brandished a 
firearm at them.
Police staff on scene intervened, challenged and shot the offender. He was 
apprehended and first aid was rendered at the scene.
The offender was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
An investigation is now underway into the offender’s actions and piecing 
together what has occurred.
Scene examinations were also conducted at two scenes on Great South Road, 
with the intersections with Main Highway and South-Eastern Highway.
This was an incredibly fast-moving and volatile incident that unfolded over a 
short period of time.
Our community will in no doubt be concerned by the reckless nature of the 
offender’s actions today.
We are providing support to staff involved in this incident and ensuring 
there is support available for members of the public involved in what has 
occurred.
As is standard produce in these incidents, there are now a number of 
investigations that will get underway.
Police will commence its own critical incident investigation and we have 
self-referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 