Man Arrested In Relation To Operation Kinley
Friday, 16 July 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now arrested and charged a man following the
death of 28 year old Kimleang Youn who died following an
incident on Robertson Road in Māngere in
April
2021.
A 41 year old man is expected to appear in
Manukau District Court this morning charged with
manslaughter.
I would like to acknowledge the
dedication and hard work of the investigation team who have
worked tirelessly on this investigation and we hope the
arrest offers Mr Youn’s family some degree of
comfort.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr
Youn’s family at this extremely
difficult time. We are
ensuring they are being
supported.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>