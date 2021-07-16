Police Double Standard With Protests Outrageous
Friday, 16 July 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union understands Police
in Auckland have limited the number of tractors allowed into
the CBD and are trying to prevent the bulk of the tractor
convoy from continuing their peaceful progression to Aotea
Square.
The Taxpayers’ Union has
staff, members, and supporters attending the rallies across
the country including in Auckland.
Taxpayers’
Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Two
months ago, the Police stood by while the Harbour Bridge was
overrun by Labour’s lycra-wearing activists. To limit
today's protest action, presumably under political orders,
is a gross breach of the Police’s duty to be politically
neutral.”
“Anyone who knows Auckland’s CBD
knows that it’s at a crawl at this time on a Friday
anyway. The Police need to get out of the way of the decent,
hard-working New Zealanders who have come to Auckland to
send a message and exercise their democratic right to
protest.”
