Mayor Boult Welcomes $2.4M Lakefront Investments

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult welcomed the announcement of $2.4M in targeted funding for tourism and recreational infrastructure in the district.

At a media stand up hosted at the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Chambers, Hon Stuart Nash, Minister of Tourism, announced funding for five South Island Te Waipounamu areas where tourism had been most affected by the absence of international visitors.

Mayor Boult thanked the Minister and said he was grateful that Central Government had once again recognised the significant challenges our community had faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am delighted to see this government investment that will benefit some key locations in the district. Not only will this enhance the district’s visitor appeal but there are some real gains for our local communities, such as improving and upgrading the boat ramp facilities at Glenorchy and Lake Wānaka, both of which are well used by many local boaties.”

“The lakefronts have been an area of focus for this funding and this complements much of our own work, such as the Wānaka Lakefront development. I very much look forward to seeing these facilities being enjoyed by locals and visitors alike,” said Mayor Boult.

