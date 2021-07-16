Shelly Bay Road Intersection Closed Overnight Next Week

People wanting to drive on Shelly Bay Road after 7pm for up to five nights from Monday 19 July will have to take a longer alternative route while a new raised crossing and new stormwater pipes are installed.

The road closure will be at the intersection of Shelly Bay Road and Miramar Avenue, from 7pm until 6am Friday 23 July, weather permitting. We’re allowing five nights to complete this work however it may not take this long.

People who live or work on Shelly Bay Road will still be able to drive to and from their properties during these hours by taking the longer route around Massey Road, using Awa Road or Seatoun Tunnel.

People on foot or on bicycles will still be able to safely use the intersection (cyclists will have to dismount) but should take extra care.

The Council’s contractor, Downer, will install a new raised pedestrian and cycle crossing on Shelly Bay Road as part of the new walking and cycling paths now under construction on the Maupuia side of Miramar Avenue.

Raised crossings like this one will also be going in at the Maupuia Road and Tauhinu Road intersections in the coming weeks – however the road markings and give way signs won’t go in until all three crossings are installed so we’re asking everyone to take special care.

City Council Delivery Project Manager Veronica Byrne says the contractors expect to complete the work over four or five nights.

“We’re doing this work at night to minimise disruption, however laying asphalt across the width of the intersection means we have to close both traffic lanes. We’re also taking the opportunity to renew the stormwater pipes and sumps in this area.”

More information about this project is available on our website at transportprojects.org.nz.

