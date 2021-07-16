Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rainfall Expected To Bring Flooding To Marlborough

Friday, 16 July 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The best plan for the weekend is staying home and off the roads, particularly tomorrow, Saturday. Very heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the next 24 hours, resulting in high river levels in the Pelorus and Wairau rivers and their tributaries.

The following roads may become flooded and impassable:

State Highway 63

  • Rainbow Road - the fords are likely to be in flood with blocking debris
  • East of Wash Bridge, Wairau River
  • West of Saltwater Lane - overflow may close the road
  • West of Wairau Valley - Andersons Creek may flood the road
  • East of Centre Valley Rd - may overflow and flood the road.

State Highway 6

  • Bulford Road area - may have surface flooding
  • Daltons Dip east of Pelorus Bridge - may flood
  • Canvastown – the river could cross Wakamarina Road, cutting off access and affecting the hotel
  • Havelock to Renwick potential for surface flooding.

Local roads which regularly flood in heavy rain include Old Renwick Road causeway, Jacksons Road, Hammerichs Road and Thompsons Ford Road.

Drivers should not attempt to drive through floodwater.

If you live in a low-lying area that is prone to flooding think about the actions you could take to keep your family and property safe:

· have a grab bag ready so you can leave home quickly if you need to

· organise to stay with family or friends.

· move precious items up high if you can

· don’t go near floodwater

· arrange to take your pets with you and move other animals to higher ground

· act on warnings that are issued by the Met Service, on the radio, online or through the Emergency Mobile Alert system and/or Antenno

In urban areas, flood water may be contaminated with sewerage. If you come into contact with floodwater wash your hands and take hygiene precautions.

Some residents in the Wakamarina and Northbank areas have been advised of the above guidance by Marlborough Emergency Management and to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

You can keep an eye on rivers at the Council’s Floodwatch map – go to http://data.marlborough.govt.nz/floodwatch/

