Police File Charges Against Man Following Penrose Incident
Friday, 16 July 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland
City Police:
Police have filed a significant number of
additional charges following the
critical incident in
Penrose on Thursday.
A 36-year-old man has now been
released from hospital and is facing three
counts of
aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless
driving
and failing to stop.
He is expected to
appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.
As
this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to
comment
further.
