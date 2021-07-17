Take Care On Wellington Roads - Multiple Reports Of Flooding
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Motorists are urged to take special care on Wellington
roads as heavy rain and strong winds hit the
region.
Wellington City Council has received more than
20 calls to reports of flooding on roads and into private
properties since 8am today – and the rain is continuing to
fall heavily.
Crews are attending a tree down in Oban
Street, Wadestown, while there have been multiple reports of
flooding all over the city – including into shops in
Adelaide Road, Berhampore.
Motorists are urged to
drive to the conditions – considering the likelihood of
surface flooding, trees down and land slips this
afternoon.
