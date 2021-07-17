Take Care On Wellington Roads - Multiple Reports Of Flooding

Motorists are urged to take special care on Wellington roads as heavy rain and strong winds hit the region.

Wellington City Council has received more than 20 calls to reports of flooding on roads and into private properties since 8am today – and the rain is continuing to fall heavily.

Crews are attending a tree down in Oban Street, Wadestown, while there have been multiple reports of flooding all over the city – including into shops in Adelaide Road, Berhampore.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions – considering the likelihood of surface flooding, trees down and land slips this afternoon.

