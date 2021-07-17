Body Located During Search For Missing Man

The Police National Dive Squad has this morning located a body during the search for a man reported missing in Wellington.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Police believe the body to be that of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin.

He was located at 10am in the water near Queens Wharf.

Police share our condolences with Sandy’s family at this incredibly sad time.

We would also like to thank members of the public for their assistance and concern while the search was underway.

Enquiries in relation to the death will be made on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

