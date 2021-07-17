Body Located During Search For Missing Man
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Police National Dive Squad has this morning located a
body during the search for a man reported missing in
Wellington.
While formal identification has not yet
taken place, Police believe the body to be that of
30-year-old Sandy Calkin.
He was located at 10am in
the water near Queens Wharf.
Police share our
condolences with Sandy’s family at this incredibly sad
time.
We would also like to thank members of the
public for their assistance and concern while the search was
underway.
Enquiries in relation to the death will be
made on behalf of the coroner, who will release their
findings in due
course.
