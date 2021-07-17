Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Declared In Marlborough

Saturday, 17 July 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A state of local emergency was declared at 12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor.

“This declaration will ensure our emergency response team has all the resources it needs to effectively conduct evacuations,” Nadine Taylor said.

Residents of the Lower Terrace in Renwick have been asked to evacuate their properties and stay with family or friends for the next 24 hours. The stop bank at Conders Bend has overtopped.

221 properties are affected in Alma Street North, Gee Street, Blicks Road, Brook Street North, Inkerman Street North, Oudenarde Street and Terrace Road.

An information centre at Renwick Hall, 27 High Street has been set up by Marlborough Emergency Management. An emergency mobile alert has been sent to cell phones in the affected area.

Wairau River levels upstream of the Waihopai/Wairau rivers’ confluence have already peaked and are starting to reduce. We are expecting the peak in the lower Wairau between SH6 and SH1 over the next couple of hours.

Also, Bartlett’s Creek bridge, 20km up the Northbank Road from Renwick, has been washed out so access to the Northbank area, west of SH6 is now not possible. There are approximately 25 rural properties there that are cut off.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenna app and website for further information.

A large number of roads are closed – listed below. All sports parks are closed.

SH6 Renwick to Havelock - closed

SH63 Renwick to St Arnaud - closed

See the Waka Kotahi NZTA website for the latest highway closures:

www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/10?layers=road-closures

If you are worried about potential flooding of your property, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400.

Wairau Valley township residents are advised to boil their water.

Roads closed

  • Queen Charlotte Drive - the whole road
  • Kaiuma Bay Rd due to a slip
  • Duncan Bay Rd due to a tree down blocking road
  • Para Rd (whole road) due to flooding
  • Chaytors/Wairau Bar Rd ferry bridge due to flooding
  • Northbank Road at Onamalutu due to trees down
  • Awatere Valley Rd east of fords due to a slip
  • Hammerichs Rd due to a tree down
  • Inkerman St due to flooding
  • Moenui Road
  • Waihopai Road
  • Dunbeath St off Kinross St
