Heavy Swell Forecast For East Coast Issued By MetService At 1409 Hours Saturday 17-Jul-2021
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
From Cape Runaway to East Cape, Northerly swell 3.5
rising to 4.5 metres with underlying period of 9s for a time
this afternoon and evening, then easing below 3.5 metres
early Sunday
morning.
