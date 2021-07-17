Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway Flooding Report Upper South Island – Picton Latest Town To Lose Road Access – 3.45 PM

Saturday, 17 July 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Picton is the latest town to join others in the upper South Island with no road access due to flooding and high river levels. A local state of emergency was this afternoon declared in Marlborough with people being evacuated from some areas.

Westport, Tākaka, Collingwood, Murchison, Springs Junction and Nelson are also currently isolated due to state highway closures caused by the flooding with river levels peaking at state highway bridges this afternoon.

“People should continue to avoid driving in these areas, particularly given more rain is falling around the Marlborough Sounds and emergency services are responding,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Rainfall has peaked in Nelson/ Tasman area with river levels now starting to drop, says Civil Defence.

“Slips and debris will take some time to clean up and flood waters will take time to subside. Please stay off the roads.”

Key changes since this morning

Nelson

SH6 Rocks Road is currently closed for the high tide period Stepneyville to Tahunanui but should open later today. The footpath is damaged and is closed. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349067

Marlborough

State Highway 1 between Blenheim/ Spring Creek and Picton closed this afternoon due to a slip and flooding on the route. The Wairau River Bridge on SH1 is also closed due to the high river levels.

Buller

The Buller River Bridge at the town’s entrance, SH67, closed just before 2 pm today due to rising river levels and large amounts of debris in the floodwaters. High tide is around 4 pm.

A decision is likely to be made around 6 pm tonight whether the bridge opens overnight or not. Check this link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349061

West Coast

SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Jacksons has now reopened with the slip cleared at Rocky Creek.

On SH7 near Greymouth, the highway is now open from Ikamatua to Stillwater.

However SH7 between Reefton and Springs Junction closed after 3 pm today due to a slip on the Rahu Saddle, isolating the Springs Junction community. Update Sunday midday.https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349092

SH6 south of Westport to Rapahoe is closed but should be opened early evening with good progress made on the clean-up today. Update 5 pm. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348905

Canterbury – area of SH7 closed is shorter

“SH7, the highway north of Christchurch to the Hanmer Springs turnoff is now open,” says Ms Forrester. “However, there is damage past the turnoff so SH7 remains closed from there to Springs Junction.”

SH7 to the north and west from the Hanmer Springs turnoff:

People need to check the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency map before setting out if their journey is essential. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Highways closed in Tasman are:

SH60 over the Tākaka Hill, the only road access to Tākaka and Collingwood, between Riwaka and Collingwood https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348953

SH6 south of Wakefield between Motupiko and Kohatu https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348964

SH65 to the south, O’Sullivans Bridge to Shenandoah and Murchison https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348976

In Marlborough

SH1 closed this afternoon between Spring Creek and Picton due to flooding and a slip. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349053

SH63 is closed between Renwick and St Arnaud.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349004

SH6 is also closed north of Renwick to Havelock. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349006

In Nelson/Marlborough, SH6 has closed between Hira and Havelock, with trees over the road, cutting access into Nelson. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349006

Rocks Road, SH6, in Nelson, is closed for a couple of hours this afternoon for the high tide. Check updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349067

The West Coast, mainly in Buller District:

SH6, Westport to Rapahoe to the south is closed due to slips at Meybille Bay and Nine Mile, https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348905 This highway could be opened tonight.

SH6, the Lower Buller Gorge route to Westport from the east is closed from Inangahua to Westport due to high river levels. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348928

SH67 North of Westport highway, Fairdown to Mohikinui, Closed at Orowaiti River due to flooding and slips further north. Update 5pm.

SH6 is also closed between O’Sullivans Bridge and Inangahua due to high river levels and flooding. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348835

SH7 between Reefton and Springs Junction closed after 3 pm today due to a slip on the Rahu Saddle, isolating the Springs Junction community. Update Sunday midday.https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349092

Canterbury:

In Canterbury SH7, is now closed from the Hanmer Springs turnoff to Springs Junction. (See flooding photo above)

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348980

