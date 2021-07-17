Storm Update - 3.50pm - Wellington City Council - Take Care On Hutt Road - Or Avoid Route If Possible Due To Flooding

Motorists are advised to avoid the Hutt Road between Kaiwharawhara and Ngauranga Gorge due to extensive surface flooding (see attached photo).

Wellington City Council crews report that the northbound and southbound lanes are flooded due to large amounts of rain runoff from the steep hills above the road.

Motorists are advised to take care all over the city and region – there are multiple reports of flooding and debris on roads.

The City Council has received more than 60 calls, mainly about flooding, since 8am today.

