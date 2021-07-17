Marlborough Weather Update No. 5: Evacuation Underway For Spring Creek Township
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
All of Spring Creek township near Blenheim has been
advised to evacuate due to an overtopping stop bank. This
follows earlier evacuations in Renwick and part of the Lower
Wairau near Blenheim.
Around 430 people live in 162
properties in Spring Creek. They are advised to seek
accommodation in the Blenheim area with family or friends.
If you have nowhere to go, please call the Council on (03)
520 7400.
A state of local emergency was declared at
12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine
Taylor.
Residents should follow the Council’s
Facebook page, Antenna app, national media and Brian FM on
100.9FM, and the Council website for further
information.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>