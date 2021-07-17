Storm Update - Wellington City Council - 6pm Saturday 17 July - Road Closures, Flooding, Trees Down, Slips
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
- Murphy Street in Thorndon (one of the main
southbound offramps into the CBD from the motorway) has been
temporarily closed by flooding.
- Takarau Gorge Road
between Johnsonville and Makara Beach is affected by
flooding. Motorists should get to and from Makara Beach via
Karori.
- Slips and trees blocking roads have been
reported in Brooklyn, Wadestown, Johnsonville, Churton Park
and Wilton
While the rain appears to have eased
off, motorists are advised to take care on city roads due to
the possibility of slips and trees coming down during the
night.
Wellington City Council’s Contact Centre has
received has received about 120 calls since 8am today. Crews
will be working through the night to clear slips and trees
and clear up after widespread surface flooding around the
city.
