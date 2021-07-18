Severe Weather Watches
Sunday, 18 July 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: MetService
Issued at: 8:39am Sunday, 18th July
2021
Situation
A broad active trough over
central and northern New Zealand is forecast to bring
further periods of heavy rain and strong winds today
(Sunday) and into the early hours of Monday morning. Heavy
Rain Watches are also in force for parts of the lower North
Island. The Strong Wind Warning for the Gisborne East Coast
region is now lifted. p to date with the latest
forecasts.
Heavy Rain Watch for Bay Of Plenty,
Gisborne
Issued: 8:37am Sunday, 18th July
2021
Area: The ranges of Bay Of Plenty east of Whakatane
and the ranges of Gisborne
Valid: 2:00pm Sunday to
11:00pm Sunday
Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts
may approach warning criteria. Note, the previous Heavy Rain
Warning for this area has been lifted, and this Watch now
covers another period of rain for today
(Sunday).
Cancellations
Strong Wind Watch for
Bay Of Plenty,
Gisborne
