Marlborough Weather Update No. 7: SH1 To Reopen From Midday; All Residents Can Return To Their Homes
Sunday, 18 July 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
11.15am 18 July 2021
Evacuees are being reunited
with vehicles stranded along SH1 between Picton and
Blenheim. Stranded vehicles will also be removed by Police
if the owner cannot be located or the vehicle is
damaged.
State Highway 1 including the Wairau River
bridge is expected to re-open from midday. All evacuated
residents from Tuamarina, Spring Creek and the Lower Wairau
can return to their homes from midday.
SH6 between
Renwick and Havelock is not expected to open until
mid-afternoon at the earliest.
SH63 is not expected to
re-open for some days. Many local roads are still
closed.
A state of local emergency was declared at
12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine
Taylor.
Residents should follow the Council’s
Facebook page, Antenno app, national media and Brian FM on
100.9FM, and the Council website for further
information.
