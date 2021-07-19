Police Investigating Aggravated Robbery Incident In Auckland CBD
Monday, 19 July 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for information
following an aggravated robbery incident in Queen Street
last night.
Shortly after 7pm on
Sunday evening, two offenders, a male and a female, have
entered a liquor store on Queen Street.
A weapon has
been presented at the store worker, who has been seriously
injured following an altercation with the
offenders.
The victim remains in a stable condition in
hospital.
This was a distressing incident for the
victim who is being provided with support.
Police are
releasing a CCTV image of two people being sought as part of
the investigation.
Anyone with information about the
identities of these individuals is asked to contact Auckland
City Police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111, referencing file number
210718/2849.
