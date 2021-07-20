Donations To Official Buller Flood Support Open Now

The official Buller Mayoral Relief Fund is now open for the public to donate to support communities impacted by the recent flooding.

Buller District Mayor Jamie Cleine says “The people of Buller are faced with a massive clean-up and recovery from this event and we will ensure these funds are used to benefit Buller communities impacted by this devasting flooding.

“We can now accept donations to directly support the people most in need. This will be of great help to the people of Buller.”

The Buller Mayoral Relief Fund bank account number is 03-1354-0583471-00.

“We appreciate the support we have received from government agencies, volunteers, NGOs and the people of the Coast who have all been helping our communities through this very distressing time,” says Jamie Cleine.

The Government contributed $300,000 to the Buller Mayoral Relief Fund on Sunday (18/07) with an additional $200,000 support funding for farming and growers in the Buller and Marlborough districts.

The fund will be administered by the Mayor, a councillor and community representatives through the Buller District Council to meet the needs of affected families and individuals and community organisations.

