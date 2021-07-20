Police appeal for information following SH5 incident, Napier
CIB Taupō Area Manager Detective Senior Sergeant
Ryan
Yardley:
Police are investigating a firearms
incident which occurred on State Highway
5, Te Pōhue around 5:15pm on Sunday 18 July.
A firearm was discharged from a vehicle travelling west towards Taupō.
The vehicle
was stopped by armed Police as it entered Taupō and two
people
were taken into custody.
No one was injured
during the incident but there was damage caused to
one
other vehicle.
The firearm used in the incident has not yet been located.
Police are seeking any sightings of a late model, dark coloured, Isuzu ute.
We are also
appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the
incident,
or anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or activity
in the area leading up to the incident.
You can contact Police on 105, or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,
quoting file number 210718/2768.
A 29-year-old male appeared in Taupō
District Court yesterday on a number of
firearms related charges and has been remanded in custody.
A 48-year-old
female is due to appear in Taupō District Court on 21 July
on
a dangerous driving charge.