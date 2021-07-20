Police appeal for information following SH5 incident, Napier

CIB Taupō Area Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan

Yardley:

Police are investigating a firearms incident which occurred on State Highway

5, Te Pōhue around 5:15pm on Sunday 18 July.

A firearm was discharged from a vehicle travelling west towards Taupō.

The vehicle was stopped by armed Police as it entered Taupō and two people

were taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident but there was damage caused to one

other vehicle.

The firearm used in the incident has not yet been located.

Police are seeking any sightings of a late model, dark coloured, Isuzu ute.

We are also appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident,

or anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or activity

in the area leading up to the incident.

You can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,

quoting file number 210718/2768.

A 29-year-old male appeared in Taupō District Court yesterday on a number of

firearms related charges and has been remanded in custody.

A 48-year-old female is due to appear in Taupō District Court on 21 July on

a dangerous driving charge.

