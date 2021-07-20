Upper South Island Highways: St Arnaud Highway Opens Tonight, Upper Buller Gorge Four-hour Closure Friday Morning

Good news for drivers in the Upper South Island: the highway between Renwick and St Arnaud, SH63, reopens tonight at 5 pm.

“This is the last state highway to reopen following the weekend’s rain and river flooding,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“We had earlier anticipated a mid-week opening for this route so it is great news to have it open tonight, thanks to huge efforts by the crews.

“Drivers should be aware there will be one-way sections and people working so expect a slower journey in coming days.”

Upper Buller Gorge Friday closure for chopper sluicing

Drivers coming to or from Westport this Friday, 9 am to 1 pm, 23 July, will need to take the Reefton and Springs Junction route (SH69 and SH7, the Lewis Pass) while sluicing is underway in the Upper Buller Gorge. The slip requires sluicing to bring down loose rock and material.

The route will have electronic signs at each end advising of the detour. (The Coast Road, SH6 route from Greymouth, south of Westport is open also.)

Thanks to all drivers for your patience while the Upper Buller Gorge is made safer.

© Scoop Media

