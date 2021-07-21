Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grant Applications Reopen With More Options Available

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council contestable grants will be open for applications from community groups from 1 August and close on 31 August 2021.

These grants support a number of community groups and initiatives throughout Horowhenua. In the past, grants have been awarded to Special Olympics Horowhenua, Menzshed Foxton, Pasifika for tomorrow, Shannon County Christmas Carnival and many more.

Awarded grants are normally between $500 and $3000.

A recent review of these grants has resulted in some additional funding categories.

Horowhenua Community Development GrantProvides funding to community not-for-profit or voluntary organisations for community and social development programmes that support innovative solutions to community driven needs.
Horowhenua Vibrant Communities GrantAims to support one-off projects and events that help specific community groups to celebrate their identity and share this with the wider community.
Horowhenua Community and Social Services GrantProvides operational funding for non-profit organisations. These groups provide services to the community to enhance community experience.
Horowhenua Special Projects GrantAims to help community groups maintain and purchase minor assets.
Horowhenua Rural Halls GrantOffers support to maintain halls in rural communities.
Horowhenua Creative Communities GrantProvides funding for individuals or groups for projects that increase participation in, or access to, the Arts.
Shannon Community Development Trust GrantProvides funding assistance to the residents of the Shannon township for Community Development initiatives. These can include educational activities and scholarships, the provision of training, equipment, and community events.
Waste Minimisation GrantFunds the start-up costs of a project that reduces or reuses waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

Community Development Advisor Neil Hirini said, “We have seen an increase in the number of applications in recent years. It is great to be able to support our community in this way,” He added ‘’I look forward to once again working with applicants to support them through the grants application process.”

Council is managing applications for all grants through its SmartyGrants online grant application and management system. All applicants will need to set up a SmartyGrants account.

“We introduced SmartyGrants in 2020 and it’s working well for most applicants. If you do need help, Council’s Community Development team is happy to assist,” Mr Hirini said.

For more information, or to apply, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or by email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shifting To Electric Vehicles, And Who Killed Haiti’s President?

While the nation paused last Friday to share the existential horror of farmers and tradies maybe having to pay a little more in future for a new emissions-emitting Toyota Hilux from Japan… The real losers in this “ute tax” scenario will continue to be everyone else. Presumably, we will all have to pick up the tab if the rural sector refuses to adapt to climate change or reduce its waterways pollution, unless the changes required can be made entirely cost free, for them at least... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 