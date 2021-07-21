Local Businesses Encouraged To Be Part Of Naenae Pool Build

Local Hutt Valley businesses are encouraged to express interest in being part of the Naenae Pool rebuild, to benefit from a slice of up to $68 million being invested in the project.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says investing to rebuild the Naenae Pool will not only deliver a new community asset, but also provide opportunities for local people and businesses.

"As Mayor, I’m always asking how we can make sure local businesses are at the heart of the Naenae Pool rebuild, and how we can retain as much of Council’s investment within our local economy," Campbell Barry says.

"I’m proud to say that we are creating a tool that makes it easy for local businesses to engage in the rebuild of the project, and ultimately benefit from the investment we are putting into the project. This has been informed by our work with Iwi, the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce, and tertiary education providers.

Local businesses can register an expression of interest and we will alert them every time an opportunity comes up through the duration of the project. Council will outline the specific services and products needed at each step of the build but are also interested in any sort of service or product people think could be included.

Council is particularly interested in hearing from businesses that are committed to ongoing training opportunities (particularly for young people), pay the Living Wage, and are committed to sustainability in their practices.

"The rebuild of Naenae Pool is a once in a generation investment for Naenae. We absolutely need to get it right and maximize every dollar we spend to achieve as much local impact as possible.

"We are taking a social procurement approach to this project to achieve wider outcomes and benefits to the community. This will continue to underpin everything we do when it comes to rebuilding Naenae Pool and revitalising Hilary Court,’ says Campbell Barry.

Businesses can register their interest here.

© Scoop Media

