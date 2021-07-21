Marlborough Weather Event Update No 14

The team at Marlborough’s Emergency Operations Centre is keeping an eye on a small, fast moving weather system expected to bring rain to Marlborough this evening. The MetService advises that rainfall on the ranges is likely to total 20 to 40mm over a six hour period but is unlikely to result in any significant flooding in the Wairau River.

The team is also monitoring the forecast of a potential significant weather event early next week and will continue to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information. This rainfall may hinder work on road repairs, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, and our emergency response teams will continue to monitor already compromised areas. In light of this forecast, the local state of emergency for Marlborough will be maintained for now.

The Council’s Rivers team continues to make emergency repairs to breaches of the stop bank system.

Work has continued today along Queen Charlotte Drive to make the road passable and safe for residents, Marlborough Roads staff and the emergency services. Thanks to the Police who are assisting teams at the checkpoint with traffic control.

Queen Charlotte Drive access hours from Picton:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Closed from 7.00 pm with a manned checkpoint until 9.00 am recording vehicles and resident entry only.

Work also continues on a number of other local roads. This information is being updated and is available on the Council’s Facebook page. The following roads are closed:

Waihopai Valley Road past the Māori Ford Bridge.

Northbank Road past Bartletts Creek bridge. This currently has 4WD access to the Patriarch.

Kenepuru Road - major slips, underslips and slumping. Still being assessed.

Kaiuma Bay Road - multiple large slips.

Queen Charlotte Drive from Havelock to Moenui - a large underslip and slip. A walking track has been cut to allow Moenui residents to access Havelock.

The middle and upper part of the Awatere Valley Road has been seriously damaged in a number of places and will take time to repair. The damage includes an underslip, washed out culverts and a washout.

The welfare team continues to respond to individual requests for food, medicine or help.

Marlborough District Council today confirmed that a temporary Bailey bridge will be installed at Waihopai Māori Ford, until a new bridge can be built. It will be approximately one month until the Bailey bridge can be transported from Canterbury. The site needs to be prepared first and then the bridge put in place. In the meantime the river bed will be regraded to provide short term fording access for appropriate vehicles.

If you need essential supplies and cannot access them, please get in touch with the Council’s Customer Service Centre on (03) 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

Public health advice remains in place for people returning home: www.nmdhb.govt.nz/nmdhb-news-and-notices/category/nelson-marlborough-public-health

© Scoop Media

