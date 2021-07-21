Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Weather Event Update No 14

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The team at Marlborough’s Emergency Operations Centre is keeping an eye on a small, fast moving weather system expected to bring rain to Marlborough this evening. The MetService advises that rainfall on the ranges is likely to total 20 to 40mm over a six hour period but is unlikely to result in any significant flooding in the Wairau River.

The team is also monitoring the forecast of a potential significant weather event early next week and will continue to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information. This rainfall may hinder work on road repairs, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, and our emergency response teams will continue to monitor already compromised areas. In light of this forecast, the local state of emergency for Marlborough will be maintained for now.

The Council’s Rivers team continues to make emergency repairs to breaches of the stop bank system.

Work has continued today along Queen Charlotte Drive to make the road passable and safe for residents, Marlborough Roads staff and the emergency services. Thanks to the Police who are assisting teams at the checkpoint with traffic control.

Queen Charlotte Drive access hours from Picton:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Closed from 7.00 pm with a manned checkpoint until 9.00 am recording vehicles and resident entry only.

Work also continues on a number of other local roads. This information is being updated and is available on the Council’s Facebook page. The following roads are closed:

  • Waihopai Valley Road past the Māori Ford Bridge.
  • Northbank Road past Bartletts Creek bridge. This currently has 4WD access to the Patriarch.
  • Kenepuru Road - major slips, underslips and slumping. Still being assessed.
  • Kaiuma Bay Road - multiple large slips.
  • Queen Charlotte Drive from Havelock to Moenui - a large underslip and slip. A walking track has been cut to allow Moenui residents to access Havelock.
  • The middle and upper part of the Awatere Valley Road has been seriously damaged in a number of places and will take time to repair. The damage includes an underslip, washed out culverts and a washout.

The welfare team continues to respond to individual requests for food, medicine or help.

Marlborough District Council today confirmed that a temporary Bailey bridge will be installed at Waihopai Māori Ford, until a new bridge can be built. It will be approximately one month until the Bailey bridge can be transported from Canterbury. The site needs to be prepared first and then the bridge put in place. In the meantime the river bed will be regraded to provide short term fording access for appropriate vehicles.

If you need essential supplies and cannot access them, please get in touch with the Council’s Customer Service Centre on (03) 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

Public health advice remains in place for people returning home: www.nmdhb.govt.nz/nmdhb-news-and-notices/category/nelson-marlborough-public-health

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shifting To Electric Vehicles, And Who Killed Haiti’s President?

While the nation paused last Friday to share the existential horror of farmers and tradies maybe having to pay a little more in future for a new emissions-emitting Toyota Hilux from Japan… The real losers in this “ute tax” scenario will continue to be everyone else. Presumably, we will all have to pick up the tab if the rural sector refuses to adapt to climate change or reduce its waterways pollution, unless the changes required can be made entirely cost free, for them at least... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 