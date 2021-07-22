Police Seek Witnesses To Rotorua Crash
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to a serious crash in Rotorua
on the evening of Sunday 11 July.Emergency services were
notified of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of
Sunset Road and Wrigley Road around 8:15pm.Police arrived at
the scene to find one vehicle overturned in a stream.Two
people were taken to hospital following the crash, one with
critical injuries and one with moderate injuries. Police
believe there are people who witnessed the crash who are yet
to come forward and speak to us.We believe there are people
who either travelled through or assisted at the crash scene
who may have information that could assist our investigation
into the cause of the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash
or who was travelling along that stretch of Sunset Road
prior to and around this time is asked to contact Police.We
would also like to hear from anyone who may have any
dash-cam footage.Anyone who has information that could
assist can call Police on 105 quoting file number
210712/0122.Information can also be passed on anonymously
via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
