Mayoral Relief Fund To Assist Regional Storm Recovery

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has established a Mayoral Relief Fund to assist the region in its storm recovery effort following the weekend’s event.

In announcing the fund, Mayor Leggett thanked Acting Minister for Emergency Management, Kris Faafoi, for the Government’s generous donation of $100,000.

People wishing to donate to this fund can do so online via online banking. Simply add the Marlborough District Council’s account number: 02-0600-0202861-00 and include ‘Mayoral Fund’ as a reference.

Alternatively people can make payments to the fund at Council reception in Blenheim.

Mayor Leggett says Marlborough’s recovery is going well and the focus is firmly on residents and communities, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, where many people are still isolated.

“We are conscious that more rain over the weekend could impact our already fragile roads so we will keep a close eye on the weather forecast over the next few days,” Mayor Leggett said.

“We will continue our work with the emergency team, and the many Marlborough-based agencies, organisations and iwi over the weekend, and weeks and months ahead, to get our region back up and running as soon as possible,” he said.

The fund will be primarily available to Marlborough District Council area residents who have suffered personal financial or emotional hardship as a result of the July 2021 Marlborough storm event.

Please contact Community Partnerships Advisor Jodie Griffiths on Jodie.Griffiths@marlborough.govt.nz or Community Partnerships Project Support Natalie Lawler on Natalie.Lawler@marlborough.govt.nz for further information.

Detailed information on criteria and eligibility will be provided in due course.

