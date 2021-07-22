Ōtautahi Christchurch Named One Of TIME's 2021 World's Greatest Places

ChristchurchNZ are thrilled to confirm Ōtautahi Christchurch has been included in TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places.

The magazine’s annual travel guide includes 100 destinations “offering visitors an extraordinary experience that’s unlike any other”. It is the third year the New York-based magazine and news website have published the list.

Northland was the only other New Zealand entry in the list, making Ōtautahi Christchurch the only Kiwi city to crack the 100.

“Our third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places is a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of [the travel, tourism and hospitality] industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate,” TIME said, referencing the challenges faced in the context of Covid-19.

“It shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopenings in destinations across the world.”

The list described the city as “fully in recovery mode, welcoming hotel, restaurant and public-space openings almost every month”.

It specifically called out the Ōtākaro Avon River promenade, Riverside Market, Tūranga and Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre. Mention was also made of Gap Filler’s creative use of space.

Laura Dawson, ChristchurchNZ Acting CEO, said she was excited to see the city on the list.

“Global recognition of our home is always special, especially in a publication with a reputation for truth and legitimacy,” Dawson said.

“We are proud of this city and its revitalisation, of its place in the world, of its destination offering and its liveability.”

Dawson said she was particularly chuffed with the inclusion because of TIME’s criteria for selection.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch champions ingenuity and creativity, resilience and revitalisation – characteristics synonymous with our city’s story – so to be included in TIME’s list for these reasons is affirming and heart-warming,” she said.

Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch, said it was great news to see the city on TIME’s list.

“Although our borders aren’t open right now, I am sure this will excite even greater interest in the city we have become,” Dalziel said.

“We want to showcase the innovation and ingenuity which has been embedded in our city’s DNA.

“The fact that TIME has recognised the full potential of our city will further put us on the international stage.”

