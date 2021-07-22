Serious Crash – SH2, Hauraki
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH2 at Karangahake is closed following a serious crash
this afternoon.
Police were called to the two vehicle
collision around 3:15pm.
Three people are reported to
be seriously injured.
Karangahake Gorge will be closed
for some time while emergency services work to clear the
scene.
Diversions are in place at SH2 and SH26, SH2
and Orchard Road, and at SH2 and Waitawheta
Road.
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible
or avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
