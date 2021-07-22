Serious Crash – SH2, Hauraki

SH2 at Karangahake is closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the two vehicle collision around 3:15pm.

Three people are reported to be seriously injured.

Karangahake Gorge will be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

Diversions are in place at SH2 and SH26, SH2 and Orchard Road, and at SH2 and Waitawheta Road.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible or avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

